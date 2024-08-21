Court orders 27 more foreigners be deported

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate D Phatey of the Bundung court last week convicted and sentenced 27 foreign nationals to a fine of D2000 each for entering and staying in The Gambia without a residential permit, or regulating their immigration status.

The court further ordered that the 27 convicts be deported. They come from Guinea, Sierra Leone, Mali and Ivory Coast.

Handing down his judgment, Magistrate Phatey said the convicts entered and remained in The Gambia without a residential permit or regulating their immigration status, adding that every person must respect and abide by the laws of the place they are residing.

Magistrate Phatey disclosed that it is a requirement under the Immigration Act that every person who is a non-citizen shall acquire a permit to enter or remain in The Gambia.

“It was incumbent on the convicts to obtain a permit to stay or remain in The Gambia according to the laws and the conditions provided in such permits. The failure of the convicted persons to acquire a permit contravenes the Immigration Act of The Gambia.

Their status as immigrants in The Gambia is not regularised which may have other effects on the state and its people. For the above, each convicted person is sentenced to a fine of two thousand dalasi (D2000.00). In addition, I recommend the repatriation of the convicted persons to their countries of origin,” Magistrate Phatey said.

Police Superintendent Bakary Njie represented the IGP.

This is the second batch of deportations in this month alone. A little over a week ago, 33 foreigners were also convicted by the Brikama Magistrates’ Court which ordered for their deportation.