GOV’T NAMES COMPANIES LICENSED TO RECRUIT WORKERS TO SPAIN

By Tabora Bojang

The minister of trade and employment Baboucarr Joof yesterday told The Standard that a number of companies based in the Gambia have been licensed to do the recruitment for the Spain- Gambia migrant work agreement.

Under the agreement, Gambians can travel to work in Spain for a given period and then return home. A similar arrangement has been reached with Saudi Arabia. The Spanish and Gambian authorities believe this arrangement will help curb illegal migration.

According to Minister Joof, the following companies have been licensed to do the recruitment: Help them in The Gambia, Cruise Ship Crew Gambia, Gam Jobs Limited, Tokey Recruitment Agency, Work Max Africa Limited, Outsource Recruitment Agency and Mbye Consulting Agency.

The minister said the same companies have also been tasked with the recruitment process for Gambians interested in going to Saudi Arabia under a similar bilateral labour migration agreement.

On the selection criteria, the minister said candidates must possess the necessary skills to be eligible for recruitment and must be Gambian citizens with no criminal record, hold a Gambian passport and confirmed to be in good health.

Asked about the nature of work they are expected to do in Spain, Minister Joof said they will be doing agricultural farm work.

The minister said he will be leading a team to Spain next month to assess the accommodation arrangements of the would-be migrant workers and other necessities.