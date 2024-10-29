29.2 C
RESURGENT BABY SCORPIONS REACH SEMIS IN AFCON QUALIFIERS

The Gambia national Under-17 football team last night redeemed the nation’s campaign to qualify for the Caf -17 finals through the Wafu Zone A tournament in Thies, Senegal.
Following a disappointing opening heavy defeat to Senegal on Friday, the Baby Scorpions yesterday roundly beat Liberia 4-0 to reach the semifinals of the championship.
Francis Gomez, scored twice before Bubacarr Susso lent a hand with a third goal.
The Liberians put the nail in their own coffin with an own goal to seal their doom in the tourney which also serves as the qualifiers for the continental championship. With only the finalists guaranteed places in the Caf U-17 finals, the Baby Scorpions have everything to play for in the semifinals against, probably Mali, on Friday.

