Gov’t relaxes some Covid-19 restrictions

Press release

President Adama Barrow in consultation with his Special Cabinet Sub-Committee on the Covid-19 pandemic and based on advice by the Health Experts’ Committee of the Ministry of Health has decided to relax some of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency Restrictions.

For now though, the relaxed restrictions are confined only to markets, houses of worship, and Grade-9 students about to sit their exams and transition to senior secondary schools.

Therefore, effective immediately, all Gambian markets shall now open from 6am—6pm daily regardless of what commodities are sold. However, all market vendors, traders, buyers and sellers are strictly urged to continue to observe all the social distancing restrictions imposed by The Health Emergency Proclamation.

Beginning Friday 5 June, all mosques shall reopen while still strictly adhering to Government’s outlined physical distancing and related health measures.

Likewise, all churches shall reopen on Sunday 7 June, while also strictly adhering to physical distancing and related health measures.

Equally, all Grade-9 students will benefit from the relaxation of these restrictions to be formally announced by the Ministry of Education at a later date.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Government working with health experts will continue to monitor, review and evaluate the Covid-19 situation as it evolves and make a determination on other key areas like public and commercial transportation, the borders, lumolu, schools and madrasas in due course.

Guidelines

Recommendations for markets

1. The markets should all observe social distancing

2. All in the markets should wear masks at all times

3. Market vendors must apply hand sanitizers or wash their hands before and after dealing with customers

4. All customers must wash their hands or apply sanitisers before being allowed in markets

Recommendations for shops

1) All shops should observe social distancing and limit the number of their customers to only two (2) persons at a time

2) Provide hand-washing facilities at points of entry with hand sanitizers

Recommendations for mosques

1. All persons entering mosques must first sanitise their hands

2. Prayers may be done outside or in well ventilated mosques

3. Everyone must come with his or her personal prayer mat

4. Physical distancing must be observed within the mosque

5. All entrants must wear a facemask throughout their stay in mosques

6. Fomites and instruments used in the mosque should be frequently disinfected

7. Sharing of cups or kettles in the mosques is strictly prohibited

8. Temperature screening before entering mosques is highly recommended

9. Anyone with symptoms or signs must be isolated in a designated area

10. There should be an established committee for the enforcement of the mitigation intervention in every mosque

11. There should be a nominated focal person who liaises with health authorities

12. The focal person can also liaise with security forces for anyone who refuses to follow the regulations

13. Ablution should be performed at home before going to the mosque.

14. Worshippers to arrive at mosques well before prayer time

15. Call toll free No.1025 immediately for further screening of suspected individuals

16. Quick dispersals once congregational prayers are concluded

Recommendations for churches

1. All persons entering churches must first sanitize their hands

2. Prayers may be done outside or in well ventilated churches

3. Physical distancing is observed within churches with fixed seats

4. Seats must be disinfected before worshippers enter churches

5. All worshippers must wear facemasks throughout their stay in churches

6. Frequent disinfection of fomites and instruments used in churches

7. Sharing of cups or utensils in churches is strictly prohibited

8. Temperature screening before entering churches is highly recommended

9. Anyone with symptoms or signs must be isolated in a designated area

10. Call toll free No.1025 immediately for further screening of suspected individuals

11. There should be an established committee for the enforcement of the mitigation intervention in every church

12. There should be a nominated focal person who liaises with health authorities

13. The focal person can also liaise with security forces for anyone who refuses to follow the regulations

14. Quick dispersals once congregational masses conclude

Recommendations for schools (Grade 9 students)

1. Provide hand-washing facilities and hand sanitizers at points of entry and ensure all students wash their hands before entering school premises

2. Provide adequate face masks to teachers and students, and should be worn while in class

3. Observe and practice social distancing in classrooms with one metre between students and utilise sufficient classroom spaces

4. Provision of thermometres for screening of temperature of the students, teachers and support staff

5. All students, teachers, and support staff will be subject to COVID-19 random testing

6. Classrooms should be well ventilated

7. Examinations should be held in well ventilated halls or outside