Gov’t releases cement trucks stranded at Senegal-Gambia border

Press release

The Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, has given instructions for the immediate release of all cement trucks currently held at the border between The Gambia and Senegal. This directive is issued with immediate effect to alleviate the stockpile situation at the border.

However, it is important to note that this action is a one-time gesture aimed solely at clearing the existing backlog. The existing measures for bagged cement imported from outside The Gambia will remain in force immediately after the release of the current load of trucks.

This initiative does not signify any alteration or lifting of the current import measures for bagged cement. These measures will be strictly enforced once the backlog at the border has been resolved.

We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders during this period.