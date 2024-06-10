Gambia, Global Fund to launch new grant cycle

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 7 June 2024: The Government of The Gambia, in partnership with The Global Fund, will launch a new grant cycle worth US$40.9 million from 2024 to 2027. The grant aims to accelerate progress in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria while strengthening health systems across the country.

The grant will cover different aspects of the prevention, treatment, and support of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, from equipment to strengthening laboratories, medication provision, capacity building, and logistics support. This will contribute significantly to the achievement of universal health coverage.

During the audience, President Barrow said health is among the priority areas his government continues to commit to in ensuring health is accessible, thus introducing the health insurance policy to make universal access to health successful. “Preventive health is important, and I urge you to reach out to the grassroots in promoting preventive health care in poor and isolated communities.” He added.

The Gambia has made remarkable progress in its fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria through investments and support from donors and partners. Honourable Minister for Health Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said The Gambia is entrusted with the grant based on the country’s performance in health care delivery. “This is an indication that The Gambia has been performing well,” he said.

The Minister for Finance, Honourable Seedy Keita, Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Health, Dr Omar Jah, Chief Medical Director Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, The Global Fund Coordinating Committee representatives and partners from the Department of Health Africa and the Middle East.

Germany is one of the top funders of Global Fund, and its Ambassador to The Gambia, Klaus Botzet, also witnessed the audience with the President.