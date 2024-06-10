AACCP transforms lives in Juffureh through agricultural processing innovation

- Advertisement -

The Food and Agriculture of the United Nation (FAO)’s implemented Adapting Agriculture to Climate Change Project (AACCP), has transformed lives in Juffureh, Niumi. This intervention included the provision of a milling machine which not only saved the women from the grueling task of pounding millet but has also become a lucrative source of income, benefiting nearby communities, and fostering economic growth.

In January, the AACCP project supported the community women with a milling machine, as the project aimed to eliminate the exhausting daily chore of pounding millet for porridge. Now, five months later, the machine has not only freed these women from the back-breaking work but has also turned into a significant source of income for the community.

Fatou Njie, a resident of Juffureh, recalls the drudgery before the machine arrived: “Before the machine arrived, pounding millet was back-breaking work. We spent hours each day, and it was exhausting. It affected our health and left us with little time for other activities.” The physical strain of pounding millet was a daily reality that took a toll on their health and well-being.

The arrival of the milling machine brought a wave of relief. Mariama Touray, another local woman, couldn’t hide her gratitude: “With the milking machine, our lives have changed for the better. We no longer suffer from the daily grind of pounding millet. Thanks to the FAO and the AACCP, we now have more time and energy for our families and other pursuits.” This new reality has not only improved their physical health but has also provided them with valuable time to engage in other important activities.

The economic benefits have been substantial. The machine they said, operates from morning until 1:00 AM, generating about 600 Dalasis daily. The community has wisely opened an account for the machine’s maintenance and has already saved 20,000 Dalasis. Lamin Janneh, a male member of the community involved in managing the project, highlighted the financial impact: “The milling machine has brought significant profits to our community. We have already saved a lot. This project has not only improved our livelihood but also taught us how to manage our resources effectively.”

Beyond the milling machine, AACCP’s support extended further. The project also provided a power tiller, enhancing agricultural productivity. Additionally, a garden equipped with a borehole, chain links, and reservoirs was established, ensuring a reliable water supply for irrigation and improving food security.

From the look of thinks, the FAO’s AACCP intervention in Juffureh has been a resounding success, transforming the lives of local women and the broader community and contributing towards alleviating poverty and physical labor.

The Adapting Agriculture to Climate Change Project (AACCP) was launched in 2018 at 6 million 288, 356 Dalasis. The GEF-funded project implemented livestock and crop production programmes in over 25 communities in the North Bank Region, Central River Region North, and the Upper River Region North to promote sustainable and diversified livelihood strategies for reducing the impacts of climate variability and change. As the project ends in June 30th 2024, a lot of success has been documented