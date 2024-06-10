26.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Gambia National news

China's new Special Representative to OIC presents credentials to Secretary-General

21
On Thursday, June 06, 2024, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received H.E. Amb. Chang Hua, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who presented his credentials as his country’s Special Representative to the OIC.

The meeting delved into strategies for bolstering the current collaboration and partnership between the OIC and China. It also involved a comprehensive review of several issues of mutual concern, with particular emphasis on the Palestinian matter

