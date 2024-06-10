A demand from Africa: Remove Cuba fromthe list of state sponsors of terrorism!

- Advertisement -

By Patricio Montesinos

African nations are among the first in the world to demand that Cuba be excluded once and for all from the unilateral US list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

This was demanded at the 37th session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) held last February in Addis Ababa, headquarters of that continental political organization.

And the people and authorities of that geographical area have many reasons to demand that the largest of the Antilles not appear in any relationship that classifies it as a promoter of terrorist acts.

For Africans, Cuba is a supportive and brotherly country that has always helped them since the struggles for its independence, and continues to do so today in various sectors, such as health, education, professional training, and sports, among others. others.

Thousands of Cuban medical workers, doctors, graduates and technicians, have cured and saved millions of lives on that continent, even during the Covid-19 pandemic with numerous brigades, and they have not stopped doing so despite the limitations that The Caribbean Island faces the blockade that Washington has imposed on it for more than 60 years.

This economic, commercial and financial siege intensified even more after current US President Donald Trump included the oldest Antillean archipelago on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, a few days before leaving the White House.

His predecessor, President Barack Obama (2009-2017) had removed Cuba from that unilateral list, which the current Democratic administration of Joe Biden has not done, which is determined to strangle it.

The United States maintains its neighboring Caribbean Island in the aforementioned spurious role to try to justify the blockade it imposes on it, repudiated by the international community.

The AU, also last February, supported for the fifteenth consecutive time the condemnation of Washington’s prolonged and illegal siege of Havana.

However, in the opinion of African politicians, to end the blockade it is necessary today to launch an international campaign that forces the United States to discard Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.