Gov’t to publish LG Commission report, white paper in August

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By Sirrah Touray

Government will publish the full report of the Local Government Commission of Inquiry, and its formal response by the end of August, Local Government Minister Hamat Bah told the National Assembly Wednesday.

Responding to NAMs’ enquiry about the current state of the report, Minister Bah said the commission has concluded its mandate and handed over the report to the executive. “We are now finalising a government position paper that will address each finding and recommendation.,” he told the Assembly.

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The minister explained that the response paper will go beyond simply accepting or rejecting proposals but will also outline the administration’s stance on accountability measures, procurement reforms, staffing procedures, and service delivery standards uncovered during the investigations.

He disclosed that officials in the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government are currently reviewing the commission’s conclusions clause by clause.

According to minister Bah, this step is necessary to determine legal implications, budgetary impact, and practical timelines for any changes.

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“The paper will indicate which recommendations are accepted, which require further study, and which actions will be taken to implement approved reforms,” he stated.