NPP student wing president defends party’s manifesto

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By Omar Bah

Yusupha Tunkara, president of the National People’s Party (NPP) Students’ Wing, has said the party’s newly unveiled nine-point agenda is aimed at consolidating gains made under President Adama Barrow, particularly in education, skills training and youth empowerment.

Speaking on the party’s development plans, Tunkara described the agenda as a continuation of policies pursued since President Barrow assumed office, with a renewed focus on women and young people.

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He said the NPP’s vision centres on “consolidation and continuity” and highlighted skills development, human capital investment and youth empowerment as key priorities.

According to Tunkara, access to higher education has improved significantly under the current administration, pointing to investments at the University of The Gambia and other tertiary institutions.

“If you look at what the government has been doing in the last eight years, access to the University of The Gambia was very challenging, but this government took advantage and completed it,” he said.

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Tunkara argued that government investment in education and vocational training has created opportunities for young people to acquire practical skills in areas such as electrical installation and satellite technology.

“This is the only way we can create jobs in the country,” he said.

He also claimed that more than D7 billion has been invested in the University of The Gambia and other tertiary institutions as part of efforts to strengthen human capital development.

Tunkara said the party’s manifesto was drafted with significant input from young people and reflects their aspirations and concerns.

“The manifesto of the NPP is youth and women-centred,” he said.

“President Barrow has given young people in the party so much privilege and listens to our needs.”

He added that Gambians should scrutinise the party’s programme and hold it accountable for the promises contained in the nine-point agenda if re-elected in December.

The NPP has presented the agenda as a blueprint for its next term in office, with youth employment, skills training and women’s empowerment featuring prominently among its priorities.