31 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
type here...
News

Gov’t urged to address caste tensions in good faith

78
muhammed
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

 

- Advertisement -

A Soninkara group has urged the government to exercise good faith in  handling the caste tension in Basse to avoid scratching old wounds.

The group urged the government to ensure that the culture and tradition of both sides are respected.

“We also want to issue a formal complaint to the Gambia government and the Inspector General of Police against the Basse police chief (Ensa Badjie) over his handling of caste issues in Garawol,” the group said in a statement shared with The Standard.

According to reports, police and army commanders in Basse cautioned the people of Garawol after the village alkalo ordered a man to pay a fine of D10,000 for leading a congregational prayer for “slaves” on Tobaski day.

The decision to caution the people of Garawol was reached at a meeting summoned by police commissioner Ensa Badjie between the supposed slaves and supposed free born natives of Garawol in the URR.

“The alkalolu in Soninkara communities, like other alkalolu around the country should serve as authorities maintaining peace and order in their various villages. We want to remind the government that each Gambian village has its cultural and traditional norms.

“These practices rely on both our religious and constitutional values. The caste system in the Soninkara society just like in Mandinka, Fulani and Wolof societies is a tradition. We are aware of the constitutional provision which clearly states that no person shall be held in slavery or servitude or forced labour. These provisions are not violated by the Soninkara society,” the group said.

They further argued: “These values, cultural and traditional ways of living are also protected under the Gambian Constitution. We will not tolerate attempts by anyone to destabilize norms that guide our peaceful co-existence in our villages for hundreds of years. As far as we are concerned, everyone is free to belong to any caste group without resorting to violence, insults and disturbing the peace in our communities.

“For the police commissioner in Basse to convene such a meeting with other law enforcement officers and basically threaten our alkalo is totally unacceptable. We in Soninkara Concern Group want to register this formal complaint loud and clear that days are gone when officers responsible for public protection and safety can bully and threaten societies and go scot-free.”

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also recently recommended “urgent” government action to address the caste system that has gripped the URR and other parts of the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGov’t gives update on fate of Gambians in Lebanon
Next articleGambia For 5 Years president dies
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

AUDITOR GENERAL LAMENTS GOV’T’S INACTION ON RECOMMENDATIONS

By Omar Bah The Auditor General has lamented  government's inaction to enforce his department's audit recommendations. Karamba Touray made these complaints at a meeting organised online...
Read more
News

Yankuba Touray cleared to testify

By Bruce Asemota The former AFPRC junta member, Yankuba Touray who is currently standing trial for the murder of his former colleague Ousman Koro Cessay...
Read more
News

Gambia For 5 Years president dies

The executive committee of the Gambia For 5 Years and Peace Building has announced the death of their president Naffie Sonko Willan. Madame Sonko died...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Standard place hold 1

What next after the curfew?

This week, the nationwide three-week night curfew imposed by the Gambia Government will elapse. The imposition of the night curfew was a new measure meant...
karamba

AUDITOR GENERAL LAMENTS GOV’T’S INACTION ON RECOMMENDATIONS

yankuba 1

Yankuba Touray cleared to testify

naffie

Gambia For 5 Years president dies

muhammed

Gov’t urged to address caste tensions in good faith

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions