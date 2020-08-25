31 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
News

Gambia For 5 Years president dies

477
naffie
The executive committee of the Gambia For 5 Years and Peace Building has announced the death of their president Naffie Sonko Willan.

Madame Sonko died yesterday after a sudden illness. She was the wife of the assistant secretary general of Gambia For 5 Years, Abdou Willan.

In a Facebook page statement, the group extended the news of her passing to President Adama Barrow and the entire government, the NPP and all political parties.

“I wish to recognise the relentless efforts of Naffie during the 2019 struggle to defend the five-year presidential mandate guaranteed by the constitution against 3 Years Jotna. We are proud of you for taking the lead in defending the constitution,” a statement signed by the group SG Ebrima Sorrie Bah stated.

Meanwhile, presidential adviser Dou Sanno also extended condolences on behalf of the NPP, The Barrow Sisters and all well wishers.

