GOV’T YET TO give DETAILS OF D22M PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF JAMMEH’S ASSETS – FPAC

By Omar Bah

The government through the Office of the Vice President is yet to act on a resolution passed by the Finance and Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly (FPAC), requesting it to provide to the Auditor General and FPAC, relevant documents including the Janneh Commission’s Treasury Receipts amounting to D22,319,957.92 and other information pertaining to the sale of former President Jammeh’s assets.

In September last year, the Assembly passed a resolution following the auditor general’s report on the Janneh Commission’s sale of Jammeh’s assets.

The resolution resolved that the Accountant General liaises with the Minister of Justice to provide to the Auditor General and FPAC relevant documents including the Janneh Commission’s Treasury Receipts amounting to D22,319,957.92 and other information pertaining to the sale of the assets of Former President Jammeh on or before 28 September 2023, failing which, the Inspector General of Police must launch an investigation and report to FPAC within 90 days.

According to FPAC, both the Office of the Vice President and Inspector General of Police have failed to provide them with any update on the status of this resolution and that a letter from the Attorney General to the Auditor General on the issue only listed the requested documents but copies were not provided to FPAC.

Unreconciled transactions

According to FPAC, the office of the Vice President has also failed to provide update on its request for all unreconciled government transactions indicated in the 2019 audited accounts be reconciled by the Accountant General before the end of the Financial Year, 2023 and a report sent to FPAC, failure of which, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance must punish the people concerned.

State house rehabilitation

FPAC also reported that it has not also received update on its request for the Secretary General at Office of the President and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works to provide a written explanation on or before 28 September 2023, as to why the approval for a single source procurement for the rehabilitation works at the State House was sought after the completion of the work.

The FPAC added that it has not also received any update from the vice president on it request that the Accountant General present to the auditors for review, all unpresented payment vouchers and supporting documents amounting to D392,091.67 on or before 28 September 2023, failure of which, the Inspector General of Police must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days.

“Update from the Accountant General’s Department (AGD) revealed that only the payment voucher for D20,000 could not be traced while attestations from the service provider and recipient of the service were provided in lieu.”

Seized timber proceeds

FPAC said it has not been provided an update on its request relating to all forfeited timber seized on Gambian soil and all payments made from the proceeds.

“The Inspector General of Police must ensure the implementation of this resolution.”

Gambia College

According to FPAC, there was no update on its request that the Principal of Gambia College provide to the auditors, on or before 28 September 2023, all missing vouchers amounting to D21 million, failure of which, the Inspector General of Police must launch an investigation immediately and report back to FPAC within 90 days.

Kuntaur

FPAC said the Office of the Vice President has also failed to provide update on its request for the Director of Finance at Kuntaur Area Council to refund the D198,548.00 claimed to have been used for monthly Lumo Set-Settal on or before 28 September 2023, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report to FPAC within 90 days.