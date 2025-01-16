Security of police officers

- Advertisement -

Reports have it that some armed robbers recently attacked the GNPC petrol station in Farafenni shooting one PIU officer injuring him seriously. It is reported that despite the injury, the officer bravely returned fire sending the robbers running away.

The shooting of police officers on duty is becoming increasingly common and that is something that should stop as a matter of urgency. It is totally unacceptable to attack and shoot police officers who are simply doing their duty of serving and protecting.

It could be recalled that not long ago two PIU officers were shot at and injured in Fass Njagga Choi and of course the shooting at the officers at the Sukuta Traffic Lights. What all these incidents show is that there seems to be some form of contempt for young people who have decided to put on the uniform to serve and protect the citizens of this country.

It is not only necessary but incumbent upon all citizens to respect and honour those who have chosen to put on the uniform and risk their lives just to ensure that the general public can sleep peacefully at night. It takes courage and true patriotism to dedicate one’s live to the service of his or her people.

Anyone who cannot support the people in blue should at least have the courtesy of ensuring their safety. Their safety is the safety of the general public. Whoever shoots at and injures a police officer has indeed shot at and injured all Gambians and residents of The Gambia because it is these officers who have chosen to ensure that there is peace and stability in the country.

The government of the Gambia should make every effort to make sure that our young people in blue have not only protection but incentives as well to ensure that they do not regret risking their lives to serve and protect the people of the country and those who live here.

Protect the protectors!