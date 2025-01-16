EFSCRJ demands transparency and

- Advertisement -

accountability on media contracts

The decision to end the contract with Sparkling Multimedia Agency took place in September 2024, i.e. four and a half months ago! Why was this information not communicated to the public by then but until today? What penalties have been imposed on this media agency for failing to deliver as per the contract? How much was paid to this agency before the contract was terminated? What is the state of performance of the other contractors? How long shall this contract last?

These questions and many more, including the way and manner these contracts were conceived and awarded, need transparency and accountability.

- Advertisement -

The government has a duty to inform citizens of its policies and programs and all that it is doing as per the law. Notwithstanding, the Central Government has no reason to identify selected media houses to provide such information to citizens.

There is a state media in this country called GRTS and a state newspaper called The Gambia Daily. These media outlets should be primary avenues through which the Government should share information with the public about its policies, programs and activities. Furthermore, there is the independent media in this country which should be availed of all necessary official information. In addition, public institutions are required to operate websites and social media handles to share information. Every public institution is required to have an information officer. Public officials should also make themselves available at both public and independent media platforms to interface with journalists and the public.

Therefore, what is the justification for identifying a selected few media outlets as mouthpieces of Government information? Why was the money for this contract not invested in GRTS and the Gambia Daily to perform their functions even better?

- Advertisement -

We demand transparency of the decisions, processes, terms of reference and payments made to these media houses. We urge the Ministry to provide details of the impact of these contracts to determine value for money.

Demand Transparency and Accountability. Today.

Madi Jobarteh