GRA awarded most outstanding performing Gambian institution

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Revenue Authority has been recognised as the Most Outstanding Performing Institution in The Gambia. The accolade was presented to GRA by the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA) and Senegal’s National Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Major Projects (APIX) during the second economic, trade and investment forum hosted in Banjul.

The GRA’s significant achievements include exceeding revenue targets, mobilising over D19.2 billion in 2024, and enhancing tax compliance without increasing rates. This recognition underscores GRA’s commitment to fostering a culture of voluntary compliance among taxpayers, vital for the nation’s economic development.

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe expressed his gratitude to The Gambia High Commission in Senegal and the other event organisers for acknowledging the authority’s outstanding achievements. He attributed GRA’s remarkable performance in 2024 to the authority’s unwavering commitment to innovation and efficiency, underscored by its robust digitalisation strategies and the relentless dedication of its hardworking staff.

CG Darboe emphasised that digital transformation has been the cornerstone of the GRA’s success, enabling streamlined operations, enhanced transparency, and improved service delivery.

“This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and the transformational impact of embracing technology to drive revenue performance,” he stated.

CG Darboe concluded that the recognition serves as a milestone for the GRA, inspiring continued excellence in fostering fiscal sustainability and economic growth for The Gambia.