PPP elects new leader

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The much-anticipated elective congress of the first republic ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) ended with the election of Ousman Madikay Faal as the new secretary general and leader.

Until his election, Faal was the party’s diaspora president.

- Advertisement -

Faal defeated incumbent Kebba Jallow by 43 votes to 42 with a third candidate Alpha Ousman Jallow securing only one vote at the elective congress at Bakau’s Independence Stadium and Friendship Hotel last weekend.

Commenting on his election Mr Faal said his priority will be to unify the party and move it from its current stagnation.

“The PPP is the oldest party in this country and deserves to be recognised for what it has achieved for this country. We are going to engage everybody from the towns and villages because this party is about everyone,” Faal said.

- Advertisement -

Asked if being resident in the USA would not hamper his work as party leader, Mr Faal said he is “ordinarily resident” in the country at Bijilo where he has a home and he visits the country every two months.