Halifa’s book on draft constitution out today

By Lamin Cham

Veteran politician and leader of the Peoples Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism, Halifa Sallah, will today release his book on the state of the country’s draft constitution which was defeated at the National Assembly in 2021.

Titled “Dead as a draft constitution but alive as a working document: the constitution building process is alive”, the book is already widely touted to provide insightful explanations of the entire process and possibly offer guidelines on the way forward. The book is coming at a time when fresh negotiations have started between the political players with a view to arriving at an agreement before putting it to the National Assembly and the Gambian people through a referendum.

A source close to the party told The Standard the public can get copies from street vendors and distributors, or from the offices of Foroyaa, or place an order by calling 3520225 or 7870053.