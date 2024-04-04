Health ministry holds validation on cancer control strategy

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The national cancer control programme of the Ministry of Health, the International Atomic Energy Agency and World Health Organization have held a two-day validation on action for cancer therapy and cancer control strategy.

Speaking at the opening held in Metzy recently, Health Minister Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said cancer has been a public health challenge for many countries, of which Gambia is not an exception.

He said cancer diseases such as cervical, liver and breast cancer are all on the rise.

He noted: “Cancer activities were supplementary in this country because the non-communicable disease unit did not have cancer care as a primary focus”.

However, Minister Samateh, cited the importance of the ministry’s collaboration with WHO and IAEA, on the trajectory to get to cancer control in the Gambia.

Meanwhile, a representative from the International Atomic Energy Agency, Dr.Alfred Caribou, commended the Ministry for adopting the cancer control strategy.

Dr.Caribou said Gambia’s strategic view on cancer gave it the opportunity of leveraging on the work done by the three agencies as they have identified elements of cancer care that they are working with member countries to strengthen.

“The national cancer control strategy to my mind is the one document that is going to elevate cancer care in the Gambia and bring together all those potential areas of opportunity by mobilising stakeholders and resources to advance and to start building the necessary capacity that is required for cancer care”, he explained.

The WHO health promotion specialist in the Gambia, Dr. Momodou Gassama, said WHO is proud of the Gambia’s health ministry for the steps they have taken in cancer care and control.