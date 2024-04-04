MFW, MoGCSW , and UNDP collaborates in celebration of IWD

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Maa Foundation For Women (MFW) in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender children and social welfare and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday celebrated International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on the 8th of March annually.

The theme of the celebration focuses on “Accelerate Progress: Invest in Women”. The event will feature a series of panel discussions focused on celebrating women’s achievements and delving into critical issues pertaining to gender equality and the rights of women, with a spotlight on the unique challenges encountered by women from marginalized communities.The event was made colorful by the launching of the Network of Female Politicians, a mentorship network that was initiated a year ago which comprises of Female politicians starting at grassroot level.

- Advertisement -

As part of the celebration they had a panel that comprised of experts and advocates from various sectors who are deeply involved in the fight for gender equality and the empowerment of women. The discussions culminated in a Q&A session, fostering a dynamic interaction between the panelists and the audience.

Fatoumata Jawara-Dukureh, Founder and CEO of Maa Foundation for Women, call on women not to forget the invaluable contributions of their male champions who stood beside them, supporting and uplifting them on this journey towards gender equality. She highlighted that their presence is a testament to the power of unity and collaboration.

“As the CEO of Maa foundation for women, I am humbled and inspired by the incredible individuals who have graced us with their presence today, your unwavering commitment to championing the rights and well being of women. I want to acknowledge the individuals both past and present who have pave the way for advocacy and Women empowerment in all forms. We are continuing the beautiful work they started. I celebrated all Women ”

- Advertisement -

Speaking on behalf of the UNDP country representative, Rose Nitunga, said Women’s economic empowerment means ensuring women can equally participate in and benefit from decent work and Social Protection, access markets and have control over resources and meaningful participation in economic decision making processes.

Urged women to acknowledge the significant process they have made in promoting women’s leadership and participation in decision making process from boardrooms to classroom, from dance to peace. negotiations.

Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Underscored the importance of collaboration for women to achieve their full potential.

She if a women is empowered her system improved when a woman earns income, the first thing she addresses is issue of accommodation, feeding, health and education, More especially the education of the girl child, therefore empowerment of women, is not only good but is it the right thing to do.

“It is reason that every country is working hard for the empowerment of their women.

During the event the ministry of gender, children and social welfare also launched a mentorship network for female politicians.