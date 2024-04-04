33.2 C
City of Banjul
Gambia assumes interim chair of AU Peace and Security Council

The Republic of The Gambia will assume the role of stand-in chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council during the month of April 2024 in place of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This will be the second time for The Gambia to chair the AU PSC in four months following the successful completion of the rotational Chairship in December 2023.

The Gambia was re-elected to the AU Peace and Security Council for another 2-year term from 2024 to 2026 during the 44th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia held on 15th February 2024. The Government of The Gambia extends its sincere gratitude and appreciation to all AU member states for the renewed trust and confidence bestowed on the country. As a responsible member state of the African Union, we will continue to diligently serve in the Council by addressing critical peace and security issues confronting the continent.

