President Barrow extols Gambia-Senegal relations

State House, Banjul, 2 April 2024: Returning from the inauguration of the fifth Senegalese President H.E Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President Barrow told journalists at the airport in Banjul that his expectation from the new President is to maintain peace and further strengthen the relationship between The Gambia and Senegal. “We are one family and one people, so I expect us to build on that and nothing less,” he emphasised.

President Barrow added that other countries could learn about the importance of having strong institutions in a democracy. He said that strong institutions made it possible to uphold the decisions of the Senegalese people.

Additionally, the President referred to former President Macky Sall as “a close friend who loves The Gambia. I hope he will continue to work for Africa, Senegal, and The Gambia.”

At a solemn ceremony held at the Exposition Center in Diamniadio, President Faye said his Government would promote reconciliation and collaborate with neighbouring countries and institutions in the best interest of the Senegalese people.

The ceremony was presided over by the President of the Senegalese Constitutional Court and attended by Heads of State and Government, diplomats, and a cross-section of the Senegalese society.