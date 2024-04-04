7 youths arraigned for assaulting police

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police have charged and arraigned at least seven youths from Mariama Kunda before a magistrate court in Bundung for allegedly attacking and assaulting officers while in line of duty.

According to a police statement, the seven suspects were arrested for pelting stones at officers of the Anti-Crime Unit during a rescue mission at the Mariama Kunda alkalo’s compound.

They are all charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty and conducting prohibition conducive to breach of peace.

Police prosecutor Oley Bobb objected to granting bail to the accused individuals. She urged the court to remand them in detention, emphasising the role of the police in safeguarding lives and property.

She argued that attacking and assaulting police officers in duties, compromises the safety and security of citizens. The matter was adjourned to April 15, for ruling.

Last week, a melee broke out in Mariama Kunda after an alleged ‘penis snatcher’ allegedly cast his trick on one of the youths while they were at a playing ground. The suspect was pursued by a large crowd and ran into the alkalo’s compound. The youths subsequently stormed the alkalo’s house, demanding to deal with the suspect but the police naturally denied them access.

Moments later, officers came out with the suspect and wanted to go with him to the station but the youths were unhappy with the police decision and insisted that the suspect be handed over to them to deal with him.

The police refused and the mob stoned them. One of the officers was reportedly injured and several of the youths were also arrested.