Jeshwang man admits killing brother

By Bruce Asemota

Vincent Gomez, a resident of New Jeshwang in the Kanifing municipality, yesterday admitted liability for causing the death of his elder brother Thomas Gomez.

Following the plea of guilt, presiding judge Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul high court pronounced him guilty of the charge of manslaughter and convicted him accordingly.

Narrating the facts of the case, State Counsel Fatou Drammeh told the court the incident happened on 13 January 2024 by 8pm at the family home in Jeshwang. She said Vincent was verbally abusing his father when Thomas intervened subsequently leading to an altercation between the two brothers.

In a fit of rage, Vincent hurled a stone hitting his brother who fell and was rendered unconscious. He was rushed to Kanifing General Hospital where he was treated, regained consciousness and discharged.

Drammeh said the following day, 14 January, Thomas reported acute pain in his body and was returned to the hospital and that his situation degenerated and he was pronounced dead.

Justice Jaiteh adjourned the matter to 16 April 2024 for sentencing.

