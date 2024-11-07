Health officials’ trial continues with investigator revealing about D11M payment to HEPDO

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Bakary Drammeh, a police officer attached to the fraud squad, has told the High Court that during investigations he recovered documents regarding the payment of D11 million by the National Malaria Control Program to HEPDO.

Bakary Drammeh made this revelation whilst testifying as the 10th prosecution witness before the High Court, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh in the criminal trial involving the state against Balla Kandeh, Omar Malleh Ceesay and Muhammed Lamin Jaiteh, indicted on 18 counts of criminal offences including official corruption, disobedience of statutory duty, conspiracy to commit felony, economic crimes amongst others.

- Advertisement -

The witness identified seven vouchers regarding payment of monies from the National Malaria Control Program to HEPDO and they were admitted into evidence.

The witness said he was in the panel investigating the audit request of National Malaria Control from the 1st October, 2018 to December 2020.

The witness further told the court that during the course of investigation, about D4.482.645.26 was recovered including 3% of the administrative fee, equivalent to D266,665.00.

- Advertisement -

He revealed that upon receipt of the said monies, he deposited the money at the Central Bank of The Gambia.

Deposit slips from the Central Bank of The Gambia were also admitted into evidence.

Hearing continues.