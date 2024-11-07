Tostan-Gambia gets new advocacy ambassador

- Advertisement -

Tostan- Gambia chapter, a surrogate of Tostan International, has appointed Hon. Gibbi Mballow of Lower Fulladu as ambassador.

Based in Senegal, Tostan derives its name from Wollof language and it means ‘hatch’ or breakthrough. It is an international non-profit organisation headquartered in Dakar operating in The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry and Mail.

Tostan works with grassroots populations to strengthen and inspire community led development based on respect for human rights, dignity and well-being.

In the Gambia, Tostan’s activities covered about a hundred communities in 7 districts in the Central River Region where it imitated projects, capacities communities and pass them requisite knowledge to sustain such projects.

Their recent programmes included training of 60 religious leaders on human rights, public sensitisation on the abandonment of harmful traditional practices in URR and CRR, training of 35 Gambians at the Tostan Training center in Thies on development and community wellbeing among others.

Commenting on his role, Hon Mballow said the work of Tostan especially in his area, falls in line with his philosophy so he is excited to help the group in its advocacy for the betterment of the rural communities which he represents.