Ibn Chambas due here for consultations over draft constitution

By Lamin Cham

Mohammed Ibn Chambas, a former UN envoy for West Africa is expected to arrive here today to lead a fresh round of negotiations on The Gambia’s draft constitution currently tabled at the National Assembly.

Organised by International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, Dr Chambas’s trip is to engage stakeholders in an attempt to unify their positions for a possible consensus on the document.

During his stay, Dr Chambas will meet political leaders and other stakeholders. The renowned Ghanaian diplomat and international civil servant has played a leading role in efforts to stabilise The Gambia’s political landscape since the upheavals that followed the historic 2016 presidential elections including previous negotiations over the 2020 draft which was rejected by the National Assembly.

IDEA has been at the forefront of assisting The Gambia’s democratic development since 2017.