NAMs approve D45M for 2025 presidential tours

By Arret Jatta

National Assembly members have approved D45 million for the president’s Meet The People Tour next year.

The government proposed D50million in the 2025 budget estimates but following a tense debate in the Assembly on Monday, members agreed to reduce the figure to D45million.

This is an increment of D15 on the 2024 budget which is D30m.

However, the NAM for Sami Constituency, Alfusainey Ceesay, argued that the country doesn’t have enough resources to allocate such a budget for the presidential tour.

“Resources are not enough, I think we have to look at the resources that we have and try to use that. My suggestion is that we maintain the budget for 2024 which is D30 million,” he suggested.

Amadou Camara of Nianija countered that the current allocation was insufficient, as the tour is constitutionally mandated and of utmost importance.

Alagie Darboe of Brikama North in contributing to the debate said the D45 million allocated should be managed by the Ministry of Finance by downsizing the delegation to reduce the cost.