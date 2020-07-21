24 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
News

IEC VICE CHAIRMAN RETIRES

291
Malleh Sallah
By Lamin Cham

The vice chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission has retired from the job, impeccable sources told The Standard.

Malleh Sallah, who has been with the electoral body for about 20 years, submitted his letter requesting to be retired since on 24 June, our source said.

Mr Sallah is still waiting for official response to his decision.
The Standard last night contacted Mr Sallah, who confirmed his decision to retire. “I have retired after 20 years or more with the Commission since when it was called PIEC. I strongly believe that I have done enough and it is time for the young ones to take over,” he said. Asked if his decision has anything to do with disagreement with his colleagues over principles and conduct, as The Standard was tipped, Mr Sallah replied in the negative.

Meanwhile, according to various political parties quoting the law governing the IEC both Mr Sallah and his boss, Alieu Momarr Njai are due for retirement from the commission after serving two terms in office. Their retirement is due next month. The Standard tried contacting the IEC’s director of communications on these issues without success.

