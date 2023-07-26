Imam Ceesay explains mission to State House

By Amadou Jadama

Outspoken US-based Imam Momodou Lamin Ceesay was at State House recently to meet President Barrow. His visit sparked speculations that he might have gone to see Barrow to soften his critical and outspoken stand on national matters.

“Many people are asking my reasons of going to State House, circulating my pictures on social media with wild commentaries. But let me make this very clear to the public, I went to see the president based on national interest. I would not compromise national interest for personal one. I am not desperate. Therefore, I don’t need anything from President Barrow except to discuss national interest since he is the head of state,” Imam Ceesay stressed.

The imam said he was invited by President Adama Barrow and they discussed pressing issues that are affecting the Gambian people like high cost of essential commodities, the need to eradicate tribalism and other matters affecting unity.

The imam said he believes that in doing his job, he can meet with anyone in the interest of the nation.

”I still stand by the same values that made me fight for the country in 2016,” he said.

Imam Ceesay said people who speak their mind frankly are often tagged as opposition which is a wrong notion.