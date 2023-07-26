More people dragged to court for guaranteeing Cruise Ship Crew absconders

By Bruce Asemota

The Cruise Ship Crew Company Limited has again filed civil suits against more guarantors of recruited crew members from Gambia who absconded.

The plaintiff is claiming the sum of US$50.000, being the amount the defendants stood as guarantors for the recruitment of the deserters.

The respondents are: Amat Njie and Amat Nyang, who guaranteed Awa Njie from Kukunjang Keitaya; Lamin Jarju from Lamin village who guaranteed Joseph Mendy; Alieu Barry from Brikama Jamisa who guaranteed Saja Bangura; Bakary Saidykhan from Brikama who stood as guarantor for Musa Saidykhan; Dodou Colley from Latrikunda Sabiji who stood as guarantor for Fanta Colley and Biran Jallow from Lamin village, and Amadou Jallow from Tujereng who stood as guarantors for Burrie Njie, from Serekunda.

Meanwhile, the motion was moved yesterday before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh and he ordered that these defendants be served with the copies of the court order, the writ of summons and the accompanying processes. The case was adjourned to 20 October, 2023.