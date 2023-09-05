Infrastructural development

Yesterday, His Excellency President Adama Barrow presided over the inauguration of newly constructed police stations in the Greater Banjul Area. Everyone will agree that some of the police stations in the country are in very dilapidated state and that they need renovation. There is a need to have a good infrastructure in order to make the work area conducive for the officers.

Whether these newly built stations were built by the government or by partners, the truth is that they could not have been built at a better time. This will enhance the work of the police in the provision of security and other services which are highly essential for the development of the country. Security is indeed a prerequisite for development and therefor ensuring that the police have all they need to do their work is paramount.

The Government therefore, through the Ministry of the Interior is commended for the laudable gesture of constructing these new structures in those police stations. What is left to say now is the maintenance. It is sometimes unfortunate that government buildings, including police stations, remain in a dilapidated condition for a long time. This is not good for morale especially for a disciplined force.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of the police high command must put mechanisms in place to ensure the durability of the stations and all other properties under their care. It is important to treat such assets as if they were one’s own property. That is something that is highly needed in this country.

The important role the police play in the development of the country cannot be overemphasized, as it is well known that without security no form of progress can take place in a country. It is well known that having peace and security is what enables citizens to go about their daily activities. A policy must be put in place which will stipulate mandatory renovations for all police stations in the country. In fact, one may even go further to say all government buildings.