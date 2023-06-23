Islamic Council declares eid on Wednesday

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council has announced Tuesday, 27 June 2023 as Arafah day, and Wednesday 28 June as Eid Al-Adha (Tobaski) in The Gambia.

According to the council’s Committee of Fatwa & Moonsighting, the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH was sighted on the evening of Sunday 18 June.

“On this occasion, we extend our congratulations to all Muslims in the country, particularly His Excellency, President Adama Barrow and pray that Allah accepts all our good deeds and that He brings joy and blessings to the Muslim Ummah on this festive day,” the council stated.