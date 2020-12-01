It is a sin to be in opposition – Siaka Jatta

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow’s political adviser, Siaka Jatta has told the people of Kiang that it is a sin to be in the opposition.

- Advertisement -

Mr Jatta, who was speaking at the launching of the Indian government funded US$22.5 million electricity expansion project in Kwinella on Saturday, said he regretted ever being in the opposition.

“It is a sin to be in the opposition. I was in the opposition but I regretted it. If you are in the opposition you don’t wish the government and the country well. When I was in the opposition, we used to pray that the government projects and development plans fail. I pray God forgive me for being an opposition and I want to urge the people of Kiang not to vote for the opposition. They don’t wish the country well,” he said.

Siaka Jatta added that President Barrow has now given Kiang what previous governments and presidents could not.

A former UDP supporter, Jatta said people wanted to brainwash Barrow by telling him chiefs and governors should not be involved in politics.

Voices from Kiang

Jubilant Kiangkas were waving flags with the president’s picture in a show of appreciation. Even the president described the turn-out in Kwinella as one of the best he has been accorded since he became president.

The alkalo of Kwinella said the people of Kiang should be grateful to President Barrow.

While urging the Gambian leader to continue the tremendous work he is doing in the country, he reminded him that there are still some parts of Kiang and Jarra yet to benefit from the electricity.

A very happy chief Sefo Mbemba F Sanyang said: “What Barrow brought to Kiang is unique. This is why we are grateful to him. It shows that Barrow is development-oriented. If it was not this crowd, I would have danced because when the lights were first put on, our children danced the whole night chanting light.”

The chief also disclosed that the Gambian leader has paid for the electricity meters of all the mosques in Kiang Central and West.

The Governor of LRR, Rohey John Manjang, urged the people of Kiang and Jarra not to disappoint the president in 2021.

“Barrow is committed to transforming the country into a model state. All he needs is patience. I am sure if you give him another five years, the entire country will be electrified,” she added.

Reading a statement on behalf of the Ambassador Designate, the Indian consul in The Gambia, Ram Mohan, said the India government has a very close relationship with The Gambia. He said his government is committed to continue partnering with Gambia in its development aspirations.

“The electricity project we are launching is just one among a host of projects we intend to partner with The Gambia,” he said.

The electricity expansion project, which has seen the Kiang region finally get electricity, was executed at a total cost of 22.5 million US dollars, D1.1 billion. Kiang was the country’s last remaining region without electricity.