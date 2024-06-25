Jahumpa doubts Senegalese journalist’s claim of interviewing Jammeh

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Former minister and senior member of Yahya Jammeh’s APRC has said he doubts Jammeh was interviewed by Senegalese journalist Pape Sane.

The journalist is set to launch a new magazine The Atlantic with an interview with Jammeh as a leading story.

However, Mr Jahumpa said it is not likely that Jammeh would grant Sane any interview. “Jammeh is not that cheap to access. And in any case, why did Sane fail to show proof of meeting Jammeh by displaying a photo of their meeting in the front page for all to see and believe?” he asked.

Jahumpa said it is not true that Jammeh has remained silent since his departure. “Everyone heard Jammeh saying he did not approve his party joining NPP. Jammeh has always talked about Gambia,” he said.

Jahumpa also rejected the journalist’s perception that the Former President’s Bill recently passed in The Gambia is designed by Barrow to pave way for Jammeh’s return.

“That cannot be entirely true because even Barrow himself could benefit from that. I want to employ my fellow citizens not to believe that the journalist met Jammeh,” Jahumpa said.