Arrested Ngain Sanjal villagers no show in court

By Amadou Jadama in Farafenni

The 33 people arrested from Ngain Sanjal accused of vandalising the police station and assaulting officers, were expected to appear before Magistrate M F Fofana at the Farafenni Magistrates’ Court but they did not appear.

According to prosecutors, they are yet to receive the case file and the villages have been released on bail.

However other sources suggested the authorities are no longer interested in pursuing a case against the villagers.

When this reporter asked a senior police officer whether the villagers were charged, he refereed us to the police spokesperson Modou Musa Sissawo who did not pick our calls.

Reports said the villagers were arrested when they allegedly stormed the police station demanding the release of a suspect detained in there.