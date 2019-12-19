Jammeh to be served through Obiang

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul yesterday ordered that services on ex-President Yahya Jammeh be effected through President Obiang of Equatorial Guinea.

Justice E. Jaiteh said Jammeh is out of the jurisdiction and does not have a physical office in The Gambia for services to be effected on him, thereby making it best for him to be served through proper diplomatic channel.

Justice Jaiteh’s order was premised on a ruling in an ex-parte motion filed by Jibi Bah and Pateh Bah, plaintiffs in the civil matter involving them and Yaya Nyassi, the Alkalo of Duwasu village and Yahya Jammeh as 2nd defendant.

The plaintiffs instituted a civil suit against the duo seeking a declaration that they own leased land situated at Duwasu village, Kombo North.

The court further granted an interim injunction restraining Yaya Nyassi, the Alkalo of Duwasu village, his servants, agents, subjects, workmen, collaborators and anyone acting on his behalf and at his behest from entering, working on, putting anything or removing anything and in other way from trespassing on the said land.

The case was adjourned to 24 January, 2020 for further mention.