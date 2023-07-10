Jawara gets African Students Union philanthropic award

The GACH Global CEO, Abubakary Jawara has received the All-African Students Union (AASU) Philanthropic Investors Award.

Jawara is the first Gambian to receive the award.

In a statement notifying Jawara of its decision, AASU said: “June 16 was declared African Students Day at the 6th Ordinary Congress of AASU held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1982. It is also adopted by the Africa Union as AU Day of the African Child. Four years later, Africa student leaders returned to Addis Ababa to commemorate our fallen heroes as we advocated for proactive peace-building and recognise our patriots of contemporary times who have been there for us. On this auspicious day, we award Dr Abubakary Jawara for his philanthropic and charity work across Africa.”

In his acceptance speech, Jawara said: “I am delighted to yet again receive another award. This demonstrates that my work is recognised across the whole continent. I want to thank them enormously for the recognition. We have to support each other so that we can all grow and achieve our desired goals.”

AASU comprises national student unions in the 54 African countries.