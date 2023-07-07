2 teams gain promotion to first division

Two teams, BST Galaxy and TMT who are currently occupying the top two positions in the second division, have gained promotion to the first division.

With only one match to go, the two teams have established an unassailable lead from the rest of the teams and therefore secured the two automatic promotion places.

However, one more place is left to be determined by a play-off between the third, fourth and fifth placed holders in the second division and relegation threatened Gamtel FC of the first division.

BST Galaxy formerly Dibba Oil FC, belongs to Gambian international player Baboucar Steve Trawalley whose investment in financial and organisational injection transformed the team to reach the top flight almost immediately. Amat Cham the coach of Galaxy said he was happy to gain promotion but that his players are the “real heroes”.

“We are all excited to play in the first division next season. We are grateful to the club president and entire management for the necessary support,” Cham said.

TMT in trouble

Meanwhile as we went to press last night news emerged that TMT has been deducted 10 points by the GFF disciplinary committee for utterances the club made against the Federation. This now means that TMT can no longer qualify to the first division as its new standing is far below even the play- off positions. Read more on Monday.