- Advertisement -

Alongside Baluwo, the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Friday announced it has secured another sponsorship deal, this time with Vista Bank Gambia.

Formerly called FIBank, Vista will become the newest additional partner to associate its brand with Gambian football.

According to the GFF, an official signing ceremony of the sponsorship deal will be held on Wednesday at the Vista Bank Head Office on Kairaba Avenue. The new deal is worth D1,131,248,26.