Brikama marching to volleyball power house status

- Advertisement -

Known for its football craze, Brikama’s fast growth as a sports center is now expanding to other disciplines, notably volleyball.

In the national volleyball league knock-out championship final over the weekend, the boys from Satayba secured an incredible achievement by reclaiming the second biggest trophy in the national league. They beat the highly organised and much hyped Olymp-Afric of Serekunda East to lay claim to a title they last won seven years ago.

The male team also finished 4th in the league.

- Advertisement -

Brikama’s biggest in success in volleyball though is with their female team.

The team finished in 4th place in the recently concluded league and were semifinalists in the knockout championship.

Brikama United produced the Gambia’s first professional volleyball player, Fatoumatta Sillah also called Neneh. She plays as outside hitter at Vasas Óbuda Club in Hungary.

- Advertisement -

She won the best international player of the year award in Hungary this year.

Another player, Fatou Ceesay just signed for a team in Rwanda.

Pa Baboucar Barrow, a former Volleyball representative in the Brikama Sports Committee, the man credited for the growth of the sports in the town, said there is great enthusiasm for the sport in the town. ”I have great hopes for volleyball in the town as young people are taking up interest in the game,” he said.

The Gambia Volleyball Federation paid the following tribute to Brikama United on its latest triumph: ‘This milestone is a true testament to your dedication and team spirit. You’ve made Brikama and your fans proud, inspiring everyone with your determination and skill on the court.

Let’s celebrate this well-deserved success and to many more victories in the future.”