UTG Journalism School stages CINEKAMBIYA International film festival

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The University of The Gambia’s School of Journalism and Digital Media (SJDM) recently hosted the CINEKAMBIYA International Film Festival (CIFF) aiming to elevate the profile of Gambian cinema globally. The festival is part of SJDM’s efforts to increase student employability by fostering collaborations with The Gambia’s audiovisual sectors and international film educators. Students will have access to internships, community engagements, and masterclasses with industry professionals, providing them with practical experience and exposure.

Prince Abubacar Aminata Sankanu, a lecturer at the UTG and Deputy Government Spokesperson, emphasised the festival’s role in showcasing the strides made in creative expression since the government’s liberalisation of the media landscape.

- Advertisement -

Sankanu explained that the CIFF will feature films from several countries, including Senegal, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo, as well as productions from Gambian filmmakers. “The fifth edition of the festival aims to raise awareness of Gambian cinema and celebrate local talent through diverse West African films. It serves as a trade fair for filmmakers, facilitating exposure and dialogue among industry stakeholders, while also reviving Gambia’s filmmaking culture and encouraging community support for the arts”, he said.

Prof Meldizedec J Onobe, the Dean at SJDM, emphasised the importance of participation and teamwork in the filmmaking process. He highlighted that students from the University of The Gambia’s School of Journalism and Digital Media are producing valuable content and have the potential to excel in the industry. While acknowledging challenges in the Senegambia film industry, he believes that with investment, and optimism, students can thrive and develop their skills in a supportive environment.