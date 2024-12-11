China Medical Team donates food, stationery to SOS Children’s village

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

China Medical Team with support from the Chinese Association in The Gambia on Wednesday donated food items and stationery worth over D200,000 to the SOS Children’s Village in Bakoteh. They also provided a free medical check-up for both the children, mothers and staff of the village.

The donation comprised essential food items such as rice, cooking oil and sugar meant to support the welfare and education of children.

The Captain of the China Medical Team, Cai Guiyang, underscored the importance of extending humanitarian assistance as part of their mission. “Children are the future of every nation. By supporting their health and education we contribute to a stronger and more prosperous Gambia.”

The Director of the Chinese Embassy, Wang Zhanjie, commended the China Medical Team and Chinese Association in the Gambia for their consistent efforts in providing healthcare services and humanitarian aid to Gambians in need.

SOS Director Jean-Pierre Kouamin said the donation will make a significant impact on the lives of children and staff. He added that the free medical check-ups provided is a testament to their concern for the well-being of the community.