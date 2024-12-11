US Embassy, Freedom House launch project to enhance accountable governance in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Freedom House with support from the U.S. Embassy recently launched two project aimed at addressing FGM and strengthening the capacity of civil society organisations to promote accountable governance in the Gambia.

The project seeks to strengthen the oversight and operational capacity of CSOs to raise public awareness on transparency, accountability, and broader human rights issues and to prevent FM/C and safeguard the rights and dignity of women and girls. Freedom House Country Director Demba Kandeh, said the initiative represent a crucial step forward in “our collective efforts to strengthen civil society, promote human rights, and empower marginalised communities in The Gambia.”

- Advertisement -

He said the project will also help empower women-led organisations to effectively advocate for legal reforms, dispel harmful myths, and raise awareness about the devastating consequences of FGM.

US Ambassador to the Gambia, Sharon Cromer, disclosed that a total of US$ 750,000 is allocated for the 18 months projects. She expressed optimism that the project will support CSOs particularly women led with training and capacity building to effectively strategise, advocate, mobilise, communicate and monitor.

GPU President Muhammed MS Bah emphasised the critical role civil society plays in advancing public accountability and amplifying the voices of the underserved and marginalised.