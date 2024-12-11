GBoS hosts meeting of statistician generals in AU states

- Advertisement -

By Binta Fatty

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS) on Monday hosted the 18th Session of the Committee of Directors Generals of National Statistics Offices (CoDGs) of AU member states. It opened at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo under the theme “Contribution of Statistics to Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education System for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa.”

Opening the meeting, Vice President Muhammed Jallow, emphasised the need for greater investment in statistical systems to tackle Africa’s challenges in achieving SDG4.

He said Africa, like other regions, faces challenges in achieving SDG4, requiring collective efforts to transform “our education systems, modernising the production of a fit for purpose statistics which is vital for informed decision making, and effective policy implementation.”

Gambia’s statistician general Nyakassi M.B. Sanyang, stated that the evolving nature of data and the importance of technological advancements in statistical systems makes it crucial for member states to embrace modern technology by utilising the latest softwares, statistical infrastructure for data compilation analysis and distribution.

The Chief of Statistics Development, Data Innovation, and Outreach at the African Centre for Statistics Tinfissi Joseph Ilboudou said more attention should be given to innovative methods of data efficiency from the usual way of doing business. If this is not done by statisticians, artificial intelligence will do it but in the wrong way,” he warned.

The acting executive director of African UNion Institute for Statistics (STATAFRIC), Batho KebaBonye Bayendi, pointed out that “statistics places a strong emphasis on producing high quality data that is relevant, accurate, timely and accessible, interpretable and coherent.”