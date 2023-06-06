ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POSITION OF SOCIAL WORKERS

National AIDS Secretariat (NAS)

Office of the President

P.O. Box 3525

(FIB HOUSE) Kairaba Avenue

Tel: 4395895 Fax: 4395834

1st June 2022

Applications are invited from suitably qualified Gambians to fill the vacant position of Social Workers under the Ministry of Health.

In general, social workers help people assess and solve problems in their lives. These challenges range from physical, medical and mental illness to child care and crises such as domestic violence. Additional duties depend on the type of population and area of expertise of the social worker.

Job duties can differ for social workers based on the populations they serve and their work environment. Specialty categories include children, families, and schools; mental health and substance abuse; and health care.

JOB DESCRIPTION FOR SOCIAL WORKER

Providing mental health counseling to individuals, groups or families Conducting initial assessments of clients’ situation to determine needs and goals Advocating for appropriate public assistance resources for clients Communicating with clients’ care teams Referring individuals to appropriate treatment centers, as indicated Ensuring that all case files, and other records, strictly comply with policies, regulations, and procedures Coordinating treatment planning and maintaining ongoing contact with outpatient providers for the continual care of patient

Minimum Education and Experience Requirements

· Grade 12 School Leaving Certificate with credits in English, Mathematics and any three science subjects

Trained Community Health Nurse with at least three years nursing experience and social work will be an added advantage.

Social worker with two years’ experience and some clinal background knowledge will be an added advantage.

· The applicant must be able or willing to ride a motorcycle.

· Must be willing to work in provincial Gambia.

· Should be able to speak at least two local languages.

· The person should be between the ages of 20 to 40 years

· The applicant should have a sound knowledge and experience on writing reports;

· A strong desire to help other people is essential

Interested applicants can pick up an application form from the address below and send their completed application together with their credentials to the same address below:

The Director,

National AIDS Secretariat

FIB Building

Kairaba Avenue

Sere Kunda