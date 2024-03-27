VISTA Bank Gambia & The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA)

- Advertisement -

The rainy season is fast approaching. When it arrives, many people especially women and children suffer severe losses in damages to personal effects, businesses and property.

In support to efforts by the Government of the Gambia to reduce suffering and provide appropriate and quick response to the negative social and economic impacts of these events, VISTA Bank Gambia supports the NDMA by providing laptop computers to the technical and field staff. The computers will help the Agency field staff to perform their enormous tasks of early identification of the most vulnerable population. Thereby assisting the agency in the preparation of disaster mitigation as best possible.

Reducing Poverty and Saving Lives.