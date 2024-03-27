34.2 C
City of Banjul
Suso inspires Real to top of the table

Muhammed Suso scored two decisive goals in two consecutive victories of Real de Banjul coming from the bench contributing to the City Boys’ extension of their lead in the league.
The pacy winger scored the only goal against Wallidan FC the other week and again came on against Banjul United to score the goal that tamed United who were pushing for an equalizer deep into the second half at the weekend.
Suso has now scored three match winners for Real this season, against Greater Tomorrow, Wallidan FC, and Banjul United.
The tricky winger who boasts of a terrifying pace is also a master dribbler able to change directions at a high speed which makes him a nightmare for everyone defending against him. The mesmerizing winger is a joy to watch.

