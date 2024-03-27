GNOC SG LAUDS TEAM-GAMBIA AT AFRICAN GAMES

- Advertisement -

The secretary general of the Gambia National Olympic Committee, Yorro Njie, has expressed deep appreciation of the performance of the Gambian team to the recently concluded African Games in Accra, Ghana. The Gambian team comprising over 100 athletes and officials won two gold medals through Gina Bass in the 100 and 200meters

Mr Njie in his message of appreciation stated:

“I, on behalf the GNOC, extend my heartfelt appreciation to every member of the Gambian delegation who participated in the African Games.

Despite the challenges encountered during the games, including a fierce competition, and other unforeseen obstacles, your unwavering dedication, commitment, and perseverance were truly commendable. Your hard work, determination, and sportsmanship reflected the spirit of unity and excellence that embodies the Gambian sporting community.

I would like to extend a special note of gratitude to the Minister of Youth and Sports, the Permanent Secretary, and the Deputy Permanent Secretaries and their staff for their invaluable support and leadership throughout the journey. Your guidance and encouragement have been instrumental in guiding the delegation through both triumphs and trials.

To our athletes, you have represented our beloved nation with honour, dignity, and pride. Your remarkable performances and achievements have not only brought glory to The Gambia but have also inspired future generations of athletes to strive for greatness. A special appreciation goes to Gina Mariama Bass Bittaye and her coaches for her amazing performances in both 100m and 200m, respectively.

To our officials and representatives, your tireless efforts behind the scenes have ensured the smooth coordination and management of the delegation, enabling our athletes to focus on their competitions and perform at their best.

Thank you all for your unwavering support and for being exemplary ambassadors of The Gambia”.